State spent almost €100,000 on catering for Presidential inauguration buffet and State evening reception

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 04:51 PM
By Gordon Deegan

The State last year splurged almost €100,000 on catering for guests to an evening State reception and a buffet celebrating President Michael D Higgins’s inauguration.

The spend by the Office of the President came under the spotlight during last year’s Presidential campaign.

However, new figures show that the Department of the Taoiseach paid The Right Catering Company the €97,916 for a buffet for 500 guests following the Presidential Inauguration and for an Evening State Reception later on November 11, 2018 for 1,500 guests.

Dublin Castle courtyard.

According to a spokesman at the Dept of the Taoiseach, a stand up buffet meal (hot bowl) was provided for 500 guests immediately after the Inauguration Ceremony staged at St Patrick's Hall, Dublin Castle.

He said: “The menu included tea/coffee/juices/wine, and a choice of chicken, beef or a vegetarian option.”

He added: “Later that evening the Taoiseach hosted a State Reception for 1,500 guests including the President and Mrs Higgins, Government Ministers, members of the Houses of the Oireachtas; the Judiciary; the Diplomatic Corps; the Northern Ireland Executive; MEPs; local authorities; representatives from Civic and Public Society and guests and family of the President."

He said: “Beverages and a selection of finger food were served including vegetarian, traditional and gluten free options."

The spokesman said: “The contract for the provision of catering on the occasion of the Presidential Inauguration was awarded to the Right Catering Company following a competitive tendering process.

He said: “Request for tenders (RFT) issued to four companies and three companies submitted tenders. The contract was awarded to the most economically advantageous tender having regard to criteria outlined in RFT.”

READ MORE: Irish Ferries challenges orders to pay out to thousands of passengers over cancelled sailings

Figures released by the Office of the President last year show that more than €1.7m was spent by the office on food, beverages, hospitality and entertainment during President Higgins’s first term in office.

During his first term, President Higgins received an annual discretionary allowance of €317,000 and in 2018, President Higgins spent €125,589 on food and beverages and €73,682 on hospitality and entertaining for guests.

The spend under those two headings in 2018 went towards catering for guests at a large number of events including 209 official lunches and dinners; 114 receptions; 52 themed garden parties and 22 afternoon tea receptions for active citizens groups.

