State redress scheme ‘re-traumatising Magdalene Laundries survivors’

The Government has been accused of “re-traumatising” survivors of abuse in the Magdalene Laundries.

Independents4Change TD Catherine Connolly claimed changes to the state’s compensation system had “added” to the abuse suffered by survivors and that women were being “left in limbo” with no knowledge of their rights.

“What the applicants have been subjected to, at best, is an ad hoc, a haphazard and unprofessional system which has succeeded in re-traumatising the applicants,” Ms Connolly said.

An independent state body, Caranua, was set up in 2012 to distribute religious funding to survivors of institutional abuse.

A total of €110m was pledged by religious orders to enhance survivors’ lives.

It is not a matter of certain individuals being frustrated, it is actually that the system is unjust, arbitrary, unfair and recreating the abuse that was suffered when these applicants were children in the institutions

Ms Connolly said the Government had changed the application process for women who worked in Magdalene Laundries and that they were now being required to specify the number of weekly hours worked in the institutions.

READ MORE: Tuam mother and baby home site to be fully excavated and examined

She raised the issue in the Dáil on the same day Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone made a statement about a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

“It is not a matter of certain individuals being frustrated, it is actually that the system is unjust, arbitrary, unfair and recreating the abuse that was suffered when these applicants were children in the institutions,” Ms Connolly said.

The Galway TD appealed for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to take a hands-on approach to “stop injustice being repeated” and asked him to appoint a second appeals officer to deal with complaints.

She added that she hoped the Government’s decision on the Mother and Baby Home in Tuam will be for a full excavation, a full exhumation of the site.

Mr Varadkar said Caranua had allocated €100m so far to people who needed support.

But he said it was “necessary” to ask the questions about the survivors’ time working in institutions because the compensation was calculated on the number of hours worked.

He said he would consider whether the appointment of a second appeals officer would help the process.- Press Association