State papers show smear test delays a concern in 1986

Concerns about delays in the results of smear tests for cervical cancer are not new.

Although the issue became a major controversy this year, affecting more than 200 women, State papers released by the National Archives show that delays in the provision of test results by the health authorities were also a worry for Irish women more than 30 years ago.

Records reveals that a group of women from Co Meath raised concerns with the minister of state for women’s affairs, Nuala Fennell, in November 1986 about the length of time that it was taking for the results of smear tests to come back.

Members of the Moynalty Friendly Club complained that early intervention to tackle cervical cancer could be missed because of the delays.

“It takes three minutes to do the test, but one has to wait three months for the results,” said Anne Marie Guerin, the group’s secretary.

“Cervical cancer is completely curable, so surely something should be done to quicken-up the results.”

“The results often show pre-cancerous cells. That is another reason why it is so important.”

The group said it would be worthwhile for the then government to put money into the scheme.

In reply, Ms Fennell said she had been aware of the backlog in the processing of cervical smears and of the great concern it was causing women.

She said she was glad to report that the minister for health, Barry Desmond, had provided a special allocation of £41,000 to St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, to help clear the backlog.

Ms Fennell said the Department of Health was also examining the services around the country for cervical smear testing, with a view to ensuring it was available “to all socio-economic groups”.

The junior minister said the Moynalty group should take it that she would continue to press for practical measures “to ensure that this important service is accessible to women and that processing delays are minimised”.