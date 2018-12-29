NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

State papers show smear test delays a concern in 1986

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 06:20 AM
By Seán McCárthaigh

Concerns about delays in the results of smear tests for cervical cancer are not new.

Although the issue became a major controversy this year, affecting more than 200 women, State papers released by the National Archives show that delays in the provision of test results by the health authorities were also a worry for Irish women more than 30 years ago.

Records reveals that a group of women from Co Meath raised concerns with the minister of state for women’s affairs, Nuala Fennell, in November 1986 about the length of time that it was taking for the results of smear tests to come back.

Members of the Moynalty Friendly Club complained that early intervention to tackle cervical cancer could be missed because of the delays.

“It takes three minutes to do the test, but one has to wait three months for the results,” said Anne Marie Guerin, the group’s secretary.

“Cervical cancer is completely curable, so surely something should be done to quicken-up the results.”

“The results often show pre-cancerous cells. That is another reason why it is so important.”

READ MORE: State papers 1988: £660k grant for Apple expansion ‘unwarranted’

The group said it would be worthwhile for the then government to put money into the scheme.

In reply, Ms Fennell said she had been aware of the backlog in the processing of cervical smears and of the great concern it was causing women.

She said she was glad to report that the minister for health, Barry Desmond, had provided a special allocation of £41,000 to St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, to help clear the backlog.

Ms Fennell said the Department of Health was also examining the services around the country for cervical smear testing, with a view to ensuring it was available “to all socio-economic groups”.

The junior minister said the Moynalty group should take it that she would continue to press for practical measures “to ensure that this important service is accessible to women and that processing delays are minimised”.


KEYWORDS

State PapersSmear

Related Articles

Cervical Check scandal is biggest regret of the year – Leo Varadkar

Vicky Phelan: ‘Cancer patients should not have to fight debt collectors’

CervicalCheck tribunal 'still an adversarial route', says Lorraine Walsh

High Court judge selected to chair independent cervical cancer tribunal

More in this Section

Taoiseach wants cost of running National Children's Hospital benchmarked against similar facilities worldwide

Donegal Gardaí believe separate assaults that left two men in hospital 'may be linked'

Almost €1m collected by two winners of Christmas EuroMillions prizes

Cork hospital one of four to have license 'endorsed' by mental health watchdog over standards


Lifestyle

How was it for you? Marjorie Brennan looks back on 2018

Party looks that have us all bewitched

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »