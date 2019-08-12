News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

State-of-the-art cancer care centre begins treating first patients in Cork

State-of-the-art cancer care centre begins treating first patients in Cork
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, August 12, 2019 - 04:14 PM

A new state-of-the-art cancer care centre has started treating its first patients in Cork.

The Bon Secours hospital in Cork has officially opened its new cancer care centre, which was developed in partnership with US medical centre UPMC.

The centre is part of a €77m expansion at the hospital and includes the most technologically advanced radiotherapy services in the south of Ireland.

The new centre includes medical, surgical and radiation oncology, meaning it can provide integrated cancer care, including screening, diagnosis and treatment, all under one roof.

It is part of an overall development of the Bon Secours Cork Hospital that includes 81 private rooms, four additional operating theatres and a new 23-bed day infusion ward, and a new critical care unit.

Patients will now have access to advanced radiotherapy services previously unavailable in Munster, including Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), a non-surgical radiation therapy that uses concentrated radiation beams in high doses to destroy tumours in hard-to-reach areas of the body, while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

This autumn, the centre will begin using the innovative Varian Edge machine to deliver highly-focused treatments in fewer sessions.

READ MORE

Cork boy, 3, fighting for his life following incident in Spanish swimming pool

The new radiotherapy service is provided as part of a joint venture between Bon Secours and UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre, a leading US-based academic medical centre, which is affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh. UPMC is one of the largest cancer treatment networks in the United States.

The opening of the new centre has also created 50 jobs.

Bill Maher, group CEO of the Bon Secours Health System, said: "The opening of this new centre, which is already caring for its first patients, is a proud day for Cork and marks an important milestone in the €77m development of the healthcare services we are providing to patients in the Munster region."

David Beirne, senior vice president of UPMC International and CEO of UPMC Whitfield Hospital, said the new centre will have a significant impact for patients: "Patients locally who would have previously had to travel to Dublin for advanced radiotherapy services can now receive this critical care closer to home."

When the expansion was announced in February 2018, it was confirmed that UPMC would fund half the cost of the centre. It was also confirmed that it would treat up to 75 patients per day.

The Bon Secours is the largest private hospital in Ireland and has been treating patients in the Munster region for more than 100 years.

READ MORE

'Our hearts are breaking' - Family of missing Nora Quoirin offer €10k reward for information

More on this topic

Test to better predict whether women with HPV are at risk of cervical cancerTest to better predict whether women with HPV are at risk of cervical cancer

It is only a friend like this one who can know exactly what you needIt is only a friend like this one who can know exactly what you need

Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to expertsSeven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

My operation transformation: Suzanne Harrington undergoes irreversible weight-loss surgery My operation transformation: Suzanne Harrington undergoes irreversible weight-loss surgery

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Concerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test resultsConcerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test results

Court hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted onlineCourt hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted online

'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students

Man dies in collision with truck in CorkMan dies in collision with truck in Cork


Lifestyle

From acid green to highlighter yellow, this isn’t a particularly low-key trend.The Teen Choice Awards red carpet confirmed that neon really is the trend of the summer

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »