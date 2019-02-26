NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
State of mind of woman who cut another woman's face in random attack to play central part in trial, court hears

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 03:19 PM
By Simone Smith

The state of mind of a knife-wielding woman who "severely cut" a woman's neck and face in an "out of the blue" attack will be a central issue in the case, a jury has heard.

Laura Kenna, 37, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charge of attempted murder of Fionnuala Burke on Lower Drumcondra Road in Dublin on January 3, 2017.

Laura Kenna, pictured in October.

Ms Kenna has also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assaulting Ms Burke with intent to cause her serious harm on the same date.

The jury of six men and six women were sworn in yesterday and the trial has opened before Ms Justice Tara Burns.

Mr Sammon described how Ms Kenna was “wielding a knife” and that Ms Burke was “severely” cut on her neck and face.

Mr Sammon also told the court that when “the arraignment process took place, Ms Kenna entered pleas of not guilty by reason of insanity”.

It was also explained to the jury by Mr Sammon how later in the trial they would be hearing the opinion of two separate consultant psychiatrists, who have conflicting views regarding Ms Kenna’s state of mind at the time of the attack.

It was pointed out to the jury by Mr Sammon, that an “unusual feature” of this case was the fact that Ms Kenna’s past convictions were going to be mentioned, as Ms Kenna and her barrister Mr Barry White had given their permission for this to occur.

The trial continues this afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns.

