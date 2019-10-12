News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

State gets over €1.6m from unclaimed estates in five years

State gets over €1.6m from unclaimed estates in five years
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 07:44 AM

Nearly 200 people's estates have gone to the State since 2015 because they did not leave a will and no relative could be found.

More than €1.6m ended up with the Department of Finance as a result.

When a person dies without making a will, the rules of intestacy apply.

This means the money is divided between the deceased's closest relatives, which can include nieces and nephews.

If no relatives are found, the proceeds of the estate are handed over to the State.

New figures show this has happened 194 times since the beginning of 2015, with the total value of the estates being €1.6m.

Up to 134 of the estates amounted to less than €1,000, and a further 55 were less than €100,000.

However, five came to more than €100,000, the highest valued at €361,000.


willestates

More in this Section

Leaders upbeat as ‘pathway to deal’ in sightLeaders upbeat as ‘pathway to deal’ in sight

Council refuses to clarify if its CEO knew of extortion racketCouncil refuses to clarify if its CEO knew of extortion racket

'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief,'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief,

Cork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extraditionCork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extradition


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

Charlotte Tilbury jetted into Cork this week. Vickie Maye was granted an audience with the make up queen.Why Charlotte Tilbury’s visit to Cork moved her to tears

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »