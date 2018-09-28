State funding of Scouting body to remain suspended

State funding of Scouting Ireland will be suspended for a long as the current board of directors remains in place, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has announced.

Ms Zappone is “very concerned” at the board’s recent decision to reinstate chief scout Christy McCann as chair of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that takes place on October 6.

She said an investigation by an independent barrister was focused on the actions of four board members, including the chief scout during an internal inquiry into an alleged very serious assault.

Earlier this year, Ms Zappone suspended State funding to the organisation but released an interim payment in June of €220,000 after receiving reform commitments.

Ms Zappone said recent correspondence from the interim chairwoman of the board, Annette Byrne, and child safeguarding expert Ian Elliot caused her “grave concern”.

Ms Byrne said she could not have confidence in the current board to act impartially when the independent investigation is completed.

Mr Elliot told Ms Zappone that he is “appalled” at last Saturday’s decision to have Mr McCann chair the forthcoming EGM.

It reinforced his view that there are directors who have consistently sought to obstruct essential change in the organisation and that bad governance puts young people at risk.

Ms Zappone said that, as minister, she can not accept such a situation.

“It is plainly wrong that any publicly funded youth organisation would be led by directors who do not put the interests and safety of young people to the fore,” she said.

She assured parents that the action she is taking stems from bad governance and is in no way connected to the “fantastic” work carried out by scout leaders and volunteers.

"I have been assured that they are committed to and compliant with the highest possible level of safeguarding standards,” she said.

Ms Zappone urged the directors to do “the right thing” for the future of the organisation.

Ms Byrne told the minister she can no longer guarantee the delivery of commitments given four months ago.

While a “clear majority” of people in Scouting Ireland want change, there is a problem at board level.

Ms Zappone said she is considering having a government appointee on the board.

“I think that would be part of the conversation as, hopefully, the organisation makes the right decisions to move forward,” said Ms Zappone.

Ms Byrne said she wants parents to be aware that Scouting Ireland was a safe organisation.

“The issues we have are on governance and, hopefully, they will be addressed by the organisation on October 6,” said Ms Byrne.

Ms Zappone said Ms Byrne is “absolutely committed” to making essential governance changes while Mr Elliott continues to be invaluable in helping the organisation develop the strongest safeguarding policies.