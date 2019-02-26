NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
State drops charges of sexual assault against Cork doctor

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 04:53 PM
By Sonya McLean

The State has dropped charges of sexual assault against a Cork doctor after a jury failed to reach a verdict in a trial earlier this month.

Kevin Mulcahy. Photo: Collins

Kevin Mulcahy, 61, of Creggane, Lombardstown, Mallow, Co Cork had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexually assaulting a woman in his surgery in Mallow, Co Cork on a date in February 1995.

He also denied a second count of sexual assault at the same location on a date between May 8, 1996 and December 31, 1996.

This was the second time a jury had been sworn in on the case.

Today, Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting told Judge Melanie Greally that the State was not going to proceed with a third trial and asked that a nolle prosequi be entered against both counts.

Judge Greally acceded to the request and discharged Mr Mulcahy from the indictment.

