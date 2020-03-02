News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

State 'bending rules' for Rochestown murderer, grieving families say

Peter Whelan
By Liz Dunphy
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 07:15 PM

The State is “bending the rules” for a convicted killer, who stabbed a student to death in her bedroom and left her heavily bleeding friend for dead, by releasing him to see family.

Peter Whelan broke into the home of Nichola Sweeney, then 20, who was getting ready for a night out with her best friend Sinead O’Leary, then 19, in Rochestown, Co Cork on a motiveless, murderous rampage.

Ms O’Leary survived the horrific attack with life-changing injuries, but Ms Sweeney suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart in her bedroom on April 27, 2002.

Whelan was sentenced to life in prison for Ms Sweeney’s murder, and 15 years for Ms O’Leary’s attempted murder. The sentences were to run consecutively.

But after serving 11 of the 15 years for attempted murder, and just four years for killing Ms Sweeney, Whelan was out of prison on escorted day release. This upcoming escorted release will be the fifth that the Sweeneys and O’’Learys are aware of.  They were "horrified" when an email from the Irish Prison Service recently informed them that Whelan would be out on an “escorted visit for the purpose of visiting some family members at a location in County Laois...over the next four weeks."

Speaking after receiving the news, Ms O’’Leary said: “I was very shocked that the State is still acting unlawfully regarding this case. What’’s going on is illegal. The seriousness of the crime and the sentence handed handed down by Judge Paul Carney are not being taken into account or respected at all. They’’re bending the rules with him."

Whelan was ordered to serve separate sentences for murder and attempted murder consecutively — one after the other — as opposed to the more usual concurrent sentencing when sentences for different crimes are served at the same time.

Ms O’’Leary said: 

“If he was serving a life sentence on its own, he wouldn’’t be let out at this stage in his sentence. There was a reason the sentences were made consecutive."

Ms O’’Leary and the Sweeneys have repeatedly begged the Government not to release Whelan early because they fear for their own safety and believe that he is still a danger to wider society. 

Family of Nichola Sweeney
Family of Nichola Sweeney

Nichola’’s father, John Sweeney was "disgusted" by this development in their case: “We were horrified. Despite all our pleading to Ministers and TDs to block this illegal situation it is being allowed to continue. It’’s a further insult to us."

Mr Sweeney is also concerned that the new Parole Act — which was passed last year but has not yet taken effect — may not be enacted before Whelan serves seven years of his life sentence this year.  The new Parole Act will extend the minimum term of a life sentence from seven to 12 years which would keep Whelan locked up until at least 2025: “We’’re in a government limbo-land and it could be many weeks or months before a new government is formed. We’’re under pressure and very desperate."

“He was left out once for his mother’’s funeral which we had no problem with on compassionate grounds, but he’’ll have been out five times that we know of since 2017."

“If the Justice Minister had any decency he would have apologised for allowing these illegal releases and stopped this deplorable situation.”  

More on this topic

Three Barclays bankers cleared of fraud over €4,6bn crisis deal with QatarThree Barclays bankers cleared of fraud over €4,6bn crisis deal with Qatar

Gardaí charge man in connection with numerous burglaries in Cork and WaterfordGardaí charge man in connection with numerous burglaries in Cork and Waterford

Woman charged in relation to Dublin stabbingWoman charged in relation to Dublin stabbing

Special delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centreSpecial delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centre


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Irish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx faltersIrish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx falters

Victim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekendVictim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekend

UCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say studentsUCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say students

Secondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus caseSecondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus case


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson consults a daffodil guru to learn the best way to grow this spring favouriteDiscover the secret to daffodil success

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

Tired of the same old routine sun holidays, Roisin Burke quenched her thirst for adventure with a trip to Seville’s idyllic countryside.Looking for a holiday with a difference? Try some 'off the grid' adventures

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »