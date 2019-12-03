News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

State archives system creaking under pressure of staff and skills shortages - report

State archives system creaking under pressure of staff and skills shortages - report
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 12:54 PM

Just four of the 61 State departments and agencies are up to date with their legal obligation to transfer their records to the National Archives (NAI) under the '30-year-rule'.

That's according to a report of Ireland’s national archives system found that the annual transfer of records under the 30-year rule has been scaled back this year because of a lack of storage space.

It found that only four of 61 State departments and agencies covered by the National Archives Act are currently up-to-date with their legal obligations to transfer records to NAI, while six out of the 61 bodies regularly transfer their records to the National repository.

Meanwhile, bodies like NAMA, the Central Bank, the National Treasury Management Agency, the Garda Ombudsman, and the children’s agency Tusla are among over 150 publicly-funded State bodies with no legal requirement to maintain and archive records for eventual release to the public, journalists and academics under the ‘30 year rule’.

The report uncovers a system creaking under the pressure of staff and skills shortages, expanded responsibilities, new technologies, space constraints, and legislative shortcomings.

Published by Fórsa, on behalf of the union’s archivists and as officials prepare to release more State papers in the New Year, the report also found a substantial backlog in the processing of records, and in making them available to the public.

It also identifies major shortcomings in the digitisation of records and the development of online access.

The report said "serious staffing and shortage skills" at the NAI will be exacerbated when a commencement order is signed to implement the 20-year rule, due to replace the current 30-year arrangement. No extra staff have been hired to deal with what will be a significant increase in workload.

READ MORE

Boil water notice re-issued for 500 Limerick homes served by Fedamore Public Supply

The study found that the NAI's staffing levels are 25% below the number outlines as necessary in its 2016 workforce plan and lag significantly behind comparable countries like Scotland, Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Fórsa official Seán Carabini said there was now a "crisis" in the State's archives and that the quality of material available to journalists, researchers and the public under the 30-year rule and other services was "in rapid and steady decline".

“In reality, most of the State institutions required to release material to the National Archives don’t do so. And the majority of public service bodies established since 1986 have no legal requirement to transfer records to the archives at all."

"These include organisations like NAMA, the National Treasury Management Agency, the Garda Ombudsman and Tusla, which have played, or are playing, leading roles in Ireland’s social, political and economic story,” he said.

State archives system creaking under pressure of staff and skills shortages - report

Fórsa is calling for an immediate increase in staffing levels at the NAI. It is also seeking a fundamental review of the relevant legislation with a view to extending its scope and updating legal requirements on information governance, data retention, GDPR and digital preservation. It also wants a rapid and comprehensive review of records management across the public sector, and adequate and suitable space to store the growing national archive.

READ MORE

Dara Murphy should have resigned; Confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy a 'stunt' - Micheal Martin

More on this topic

Munster's labour movement and the independence struggle: A regional exception?Munster's labour movement and the independence struggle: A regional exception?

A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapotA strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

Top of the class minister: McHugh rejects advice on historyTop of the class minister: McHugh rejects advice on history

Medieval gold seal, Viking silver arm ring and bronze age axes declared treasureMedieval gold seal, Viking silver arm ring and bronze age axes declared treasure


ArchivesDigitisationTOPIC: History

More in this Section

Public urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas periodPublic urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas period

High Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to FranceHigh Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beachesUK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »