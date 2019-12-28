News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

State Archives: Merrion St sale ‘could facilitate sniper attack’

State Archives: Merrion St sale ‘could facilitate sniper attack’
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 12:00 AM

An interdepartmental group on national security expressed concern at the Government’s decision in 1989 to sell a terrace of Georgian houses in Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, because of the potential for snipers to access them to target politicians in Government Buildings on the other side of the road.

State records show that gardaí and the Department of Justice also voiced concern about the personal security of the taoiseach, Charles Haughey, the attorney general, John Murray, and visiting VIPs in the event of the sale going ahead.

They also pointed out that modern technology could allow people using sophisticated equipment to eavesdrop on phone conversations in Government Buildings from a distance.

One senior garda, Supt John Courtney, said there was “the possibility of an outrage” through a sniper gaining access to a building “with an easy getaway”.

The sales of the 13 properties was expected to fetch up to IR£12m, although it had a reserve of IR£3m.

The Department of Justice expressed concern that the buildings offered “ideal vantage points for sniper fire” as well as a multiplicity of exits and escape routes “which would favour an easy retreat after any possible attack”.

Gardaí acknowledged that it would be difficult to make a case for retaining the buildings in State ownership on security grounds, but said the proposed sale should be by tender so they would have advance notice of intending purchasers.

They also suggested a condition of the sale would be to allow the State prevent it being resold to individuals or organisations that were likely to embarrass the Government or pose a security risk.

It was agreed that the OPW would indicate to any potential purchaser that there was a security dimension to the occupancy of the houses and that Garda access should be facilitated as and when required.

Mr Haughey was advised by the Government secretary, Pádraig Ó hUiginn in July 1989 that there would be “a big public outcry” if the Government sold the buildings without attaching any conditions relating to their conservation, especially as one of them was the former home of the Duke of Wellington.

READ MORE

State Archives: Irish warned UK over miscarriages of justice

More on this topic

An Anglo-Irish council of hopeAn Anglo-Irish council of hope

Joyce Fegan: Taking stock of the changes seen in last decadeJoyce Fegan: Taking stock of the changes seen in last decade

Micheal Martin accepts ‘issues’ with senator’s voting recordMicheal Martin accepts ‘issues’ with senator’s voting record

Varadkar's popularity dips as country looks ahead to election - poll Varadkar's popularity dips as country looks ahead to election - poll


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Half of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSEHalf of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSE

Man due in court in connection with Waterford shootingMan due in court in connection with Waterford shooting

PSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assaultPSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assault

Cork hospitals apply visitor restrictions due to high number of patients with the fluCork hospitals apply visitor restrictions due to high number of patients with the flu


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »