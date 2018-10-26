Home»Breaking News»ireland

State accused of ‘covering up’ homeless figures

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 04:50 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The State has admitted it does not count the number of children who leave homelessness and are placed in new accommodation amid claims it is deliberately covering up a fresh housing scandal.

Department of Housing assistant secretary, Mary Hurley, revealed the situation just hours after the latest official figures showed 136 more children became homeless last month.

Speaking during a lengthy day-long Dáil public accounts committee meeting, Ms Hurley said 9,698 people were officially homeless in Ireland last month, including 5,869 adults and 3,829 children.

However, asked by PAC chairman and Fianna Fáil TD, Sean Fleming, how many people are exiting homelessness, she admitted the Department keeps no record whatsoever of how many homeless children subsequently find homes.

We don’t count that number presently, we’re looking at our data at the moment with a view to enhancing the type of data we collect

“That’s a piece of work we’re doing at the moment,” Ms Hurley said.

Mr Fleming lashed out at the revelation yesterday, asking Ms Hurley to “please explain it’s not what it sounds like”.

Mr Fleming said: “I’m amazed, I’m baffled with what I’m hearing here, you don’t count the number of children leaving homelessness, it’s awful,” before Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy added: “You can count them going in, so why aren’t you catching them on the other side?”

READ MORE: Thousands of empty bedrooms in council-owned homes in Dublin

The comments came just hours after the Department of Housing released the latest official homelessness figures, which showed that 9,698 people were homeless in Ireland last month.

Meanwhile, Department officials also confirmed at yesterday’s PAC meeting that the planned new Airbnb regulations may not be the subject of independent oversight.

On Wednesday night, Government sources confirmed a new Airbnb clampdown which will limit the number of homes being set aside for short-term private rent and to block second homes from being put on the market.

However, any new rules will not be introduced until June next year, leading opposition parties to claim the leak was designed to limit the amount of attention given to the surging homelessness figures.


KEYWORDS

HousingHomelessness

Related Articles

Homeless advised to spend night at stations

Number of homeless people living in emergency accommodation increases by 171

Over 60 homeless children referred to Tusla

Housing activists occupy Cork council chamber

More in this Section

Apology to McCabe was ‘brazen hypocrisy’

Fianna Fail announces first candidate to stand in a Northern Ireland election

‘Straightforward, constructive’ talks on confidence and supply

Fears over conflict of interest in schools inspections


Breaking Stories

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

Ask Audrey: My parents bribed me to go to Trinity instead of UCC because they’re loaded and insecure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »