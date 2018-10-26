State accused of ‘covering up’ homeless figures

The State has admitted it does not count the number of children who leave homelessness and are placed in new accommodation amid claims it is deliberately covering up a fresh housing scandal.

Department of Housing assistant secretary, Mary Hurley, revealed the situation just hours after the latest official figures showed 136 more children became homeless last month.

Speaking during a lengthy day-long Dáil public accounts committee meeting, Ms Hurley said 9,698 people were officially homeless in Ireland last month, including 5,869 adults and 3,829 children.

However, asked by PAC chairman and Fianna Fáil TD, Sean Fleming, how many people are exiting homelessness, she admitted the Department keeps no record whatsoever of how many homeless children subsequently find homes.

We don’t count that number presently, we’re looking at our data at the moment with a view to enhancing the type of data we collect

“That’s a piece of work we’re doing at the moment,” Ms Hurley said.

Mr Fleming lashed out at the revelation yesterday, asking Ms Hurley to “please explain it’s not what it sounds like”.

Mr Fleming said: “I’m amazed, I’m baffled with what I’m hearing here, you don’t count the number of children leaving homelessness, it’s awful,” before Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy added: “You can count them going in, so why aren’t you catching them on the other side?”

The comments came just hours after the Department of Housing released the latest official homelessness figures, which showed that 9,698 people were homeless in Ireland last month.

Meanwhile, Department officials also confirmed at yesterday’s PAC meeting that the planned new Airbnb regulations may not be the subject of independent oversight.

On Wednesday night, Government sources confirmed a new Airbnb clampdown which will limit the number of homes being set aside for short-term private rent and to block second homes from being put on the market.

However, any new rules will not be introduced until June next year, leading opposition parties to claim the leak was designed to limit the amount of attention given to the surging homelessness figures.