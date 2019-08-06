News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stars to make spooky appearance at Spike Island festival

By Sean O'Riordan
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Legendary actors Liam Cunningham and Patrick Bergin are among a number of stars lined up to appear at a special event which will take place on Spike Island in Cork harbour next month.

Cunningham, famous for his role in Game of Thrones, and Bergin, who made his name in Sleeping with the Enemy, are to be guests at Spookfest, which will take place on the island on September 14.

It's the first time that Spike Island has hosted the event, which was set up a couple of years ago by fans of the horror genre.

Its chief organiser is Paul Batt, a childhood actor who starred in War of the Buttons.

Spike Island general manager John Crotty said that tickets are limited to 200 because of the capacity of a hall on the site where a horror film will be shown as part of the event.

"They have just gone on sale and we expect them to be snapped up very fast, because it's not often that you can get up close and personal with such big stars," Mr Crotty said.

Those attending will be able to get involved in a question and answer session with the two Irish stars and other big names from the film industry.

Liam Cunningham, famous for his role in Game of Thrones, will be among the stars appearing at Spookfest.
Other celebrities attending the event include Courtney Gains, an American actor best known for his portrayal of "Malachai" in the 1984 horror movie Children of the Corn,which was based on the short story by Stephen King.

Also present will be former Bond girl and Hammer Horror film actress Caroline Munro and casting directors Ros and Jon Hubbard of Lord of the Rings fame.

"We will be giving people a tour of the old prison, showing them the dark side of life here, as is fitting for the night that is in it. Then there will be the question and answer session followed by a screening of the 2002 horror film Dog Soldiers, in which Liam Cunningham starred," Mr Crotty said.

The film revolves around a routine nighttime training mission in the Scottish highlands when a small squad of British soldiers expected to rendezvous with a special ops unit instead find a bloody massacre with a sole survivor.

Mr Crotty said tickets for the event, which are €40 each, include ferry transport to and from the island.

He said the ferries were likely to depart Cobh at between 6pm and 6.30pm and will return to Cobh at 11pm.

Tickets can be purchased at spikeislandcork.ie/concerts

