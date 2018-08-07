Stars and sporting greats line out for hurling clash in aid of Cancer Society

Forget Croke Park in a fortnight’s time, if it’s hurling you want look no further than Kildare next week.

Hurling legend Davy Fitzgerald is among the big names playing at the event

The Lillywhite county is not known as a stronghold of the ancient game but next Tuesday you can see the likes of jockey Davy Russell and former footballer Stephen Hunt line out alongside legends of the game like Richie Hogan, TJ Reid and John Mullane in aid of cancer research. You’ll even get to see Miriam O’Callaghan endure the tough job of lineswoman for the day along with former jockey Katie Walsh.

The event is the seventh installment of Hurling for Cancer Research which sees the country’s top jockeys, GAA stars and footballers line out in St Conleth’s Park on August 14 in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Organised by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger together with Davy Russell, the event has raised €700,000 to fund the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research projects since 2012.

Jim Bolger’s stars have come out on top three times, while Davy Russell’s Best have tasted victory just once, with the other two years ending in draws.

Davy Russell

Some of the stars lining out include a slew of legendary hurlers including Richie Hogan, James Cha Fitzpatrick and TJ Reid, former soccer players Niall Quinn and Stephen Hunt, Cork All Star Anna Geary, Wexford’s Lee Chin and GAA pundits John Mullane, Joe Brolly and Peter Canavan.

The umpires at the event will be rugby stars Tadgh Furlong and Tony Ward, Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins and owner Rich Ricci.

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and Irish Grand National-winning rider Katie Walsh will be lineswomen on the evening while Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Seán Bán Breathnach will commentate on the game.

Jim Bolger’s side will be managed by Liam Griffin, while Brian Cody will be taking Russell’s side to task to secure a second win.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mr Bolger said the game was a fun event for a serious cause.

Research is our most powerful tool against cancer and we are proud to play a part in helping discover new ways of detecting and treating the disease.

“There’s sure to be some intense rivalry as Davy and I go head to head once again on the night, and I’d like to thank all the sporting stars who will line out once again in support of Ireland’s cancer patients,” he said.

Last year more than 4,500 people flocked to Newbridge for the event.

Pre-match entertainment begins at 5.30pm, with the match throw in at 6pm. Entertainment on the night includes the Garda Band, tenor Anthony Kearns and multi-instrumentalist musician and accordionist extraordinaire Liam O’Connor.

- Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at cancer.ie/catalog/tickets or 1850 60 60 60. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.