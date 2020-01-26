News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stardust families appeal for resources for new inquest into tragedy

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 09:35 AM

The Stardust Victims' Committee wants party leaders to ensure all resources will be made available for the new inquest into the Stardust tragedy.

It comes ahead of the 39th anniversary of the fire at a nightclub in Artane in Dublin, which claimed 48 lives on February 14, 1981.

Stardust Victims' Committee spokesperson, Antoinete Keegan says the families need the inquest started.

"We can't have any more undue delays," she said.

"We've waited 39 years. Mothers and fathers are getting older and it just doesn't seem fair that this should be delayed any longer. We need to get it up and running and have all the resources in place."

