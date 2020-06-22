News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stardust disaster victims' families call for new govt to fund inquest

Stardust disaster victims' families call for new govt to fund inquest
Antoinette Keegan: says Stardust victims' families have waited long enough for an inquest.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 03:57 PM

Relatives of the victims of the Stardust nightclub disaster have made fresh calls on the incoming government to finally fund an inquest into the tragedy.

A group representing the victims' families have stated that political leaders have previously committed to ensuring that there is no delay in establishing an investigation.

The disaster saw 48 people lose their lives in a fire at the former venue, in Artane in Dublin, during a Valentine's night disco 39 years ago.

Families say they have had no communication on the matter, and they want to know that they have the support of the incoming government, and the new Taoiseach.

Survivor and spokesperson for the relatives, Antoinette Keegan, has said that they have waited long enough.

"Nobody is telling us anything, and this is a long-standing issue. So, we're looking for confirmation from the Taoiseach, that this is not going to be ignored this time, that it will be put into place, and that the victims that perished in the Stardust disaster, will get truth and justice, because that's what we've been waiting for, for so long."

The Stardust Victims' Committee have long been calling for funding into an inquest, with Keegan speaking in January on the imperative for families to gain closure, as the fortieth anniversary approaches.

