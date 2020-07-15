News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stardust campaigner and ‘fighter for justice’ Christine Keegan dies

Christine Keegan, outside Leinster House in Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Aoife Moore
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Prominent Stardust campaigner Christine Keegan has died.

Mrs Keegan lost her teenage daughters Mary and Martina in the blaze that cost the lives of 48 young people in 1981.

The popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin, was destroyed in a blaze on Valentine’s Day in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the state.

Mrs Keegan, along with her husband John and daughter who survived the fire Antoinette, have been tireless campaigners for a fresh inquest into the fire.

She died surrounded by family on Tuesday night after a battle with dementia.

One of the most well-known campaigners Mrs Keegan was a key part of the campaign to have a fresh inquest granted into the fire.

She has been described as a “rock” and “a hero and a fighter for justice”, by those who knew her, often describing the night she lost her children with a stoic sense of strength, detailing how they kept the news of their daughters’ deaths a secret from their surviving daughter while she recovered from her injuries in hospital.

Christine Keegan with her daughter Antionette Keegan join people gathered on the site of the stardust nightclub for a candle vigil and community service to remember victims of the Stardust Tragedy. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Aoife Moore: Christine Keegan battled such extraordinary sadness with little complaint

Although a fresh inquest has been granted, the preparations have been put on pause due to Covid-19.

The death of Mrs Keegan has put fresh pressure on the need to expedite the inquest which is likely to be the biggest in the history of the state.

Few of the parents of victims are still alive, and there are fears that more will die like Mrs Keegan without seeing justice for their children.

Investigations into the fire showed that a number of escape routes from the dance hall were blocked as emergency doors were locked by chains. Concerns have also been raised about the investigation of the scene, which allowed politicians and media to walk through the building just hours later.

Despite findings of safety breaches, there were no prosecutions over the incident.

An initial finding of probable arson meant that the relatives of the dead and injured were unable to sue the club owners and operators for alleged negligence.

