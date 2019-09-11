Stakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonald

The stakes are too high to allow one political party to have a veto over the backstop, the leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald has warned.

Speaking from her party’s ‘think tank’, Ms McDonald said that any solution has to be a ‘piece of work’ for the UK and the European Union. It is a dangerous idea that a veto be given to unionists, she added.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms McDonald said that the DUP does not represent the views of all society in Northern Ireland especially the views of those involved in business, industry and agriculture.

The backstop was “not just a nationalist ask”, she said.

However, she acknowledged that there was “no meeting of minds” between Sinn Féin and the DUP on the issue of Brexit.

“We have dialogued with the DUP over the past year, but there’s no move.”

Ms McDonald added that people should not lose sight “that so long as the Tories hold the purse strings we are going to face these difficulties” in relation to the provision of local services in the North because of the lack of an Assembly.

There is an urgent need for solutions and they need to be delivered as soon as possible, she urged.

The Sinn Féin leader admitted that the party “had a bad election” in the local elections.

The party “took a body blow”, but she was determined that she will continue to learn and that it was a test for the party how they “steady” themselves and they will do that “by setting out solutions to the problems being faced by people.”