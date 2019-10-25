Staff evacuated as fire crews battle blaze at joinery works in Clare

Fire crews from two stations are battling a fire at a joinery works in Co. Clare.

It was reported this morning shortly after 9am at the coffin manufacturing facility at Crown, Lissycasey.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilrush and Ennis stations were mobilised along with water tankers and an aerial platform.

On arrival at the scene, fire crews found the building to be "well alight", but all workers had safely exited the premises.

It is understood that there were around five people working on site when the fire broke out.

Fire crews used water and foam in an effort to bring the fire under control but are expected to remain at the scene for several hours yet. The roof of the building has since collapsed.

ESB engineers were also requested to attend and disconnect power to the building to ensure fire crews could work safely. Gardaí are also at the scene.

Photo: Pat Flynn

The business is located just off the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road a short distance from Lissycasey. The company was set up by the Talty family over 40 years ago.

There is no indication yet how the fire started.