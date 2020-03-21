News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
St Vincent de Paul warns public against moneylenders as leaflets offer loans

SVP said there have been leaflets dropped to homes across the country recently from services offering money. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 21, 2020 - 01:39 PM

St Vincent de Paul has warned the public about moneylenders who are taking advantage of the impact of the coronavirus.

SVP said there have been leaflets dropped to homes across the country recently from services offering money.

The society estimates there are over 300,000 customers of moneylenders in Ireland.

Head of Social Justice at SVP, Dr Tricia Kielty, said a lot of people are going to be in vulnerable situations in the coming weeks.

"(Loans from moneylenders) will seem like a lifeline," she said, "because people are going to have arrears on their rent...But in the long term it is going to cause more hardship for people."

That's why it is so important that the Government introduces a sufficient rent supplement for people who have lost their jobs in the interim.

Dr Kielty said that SVP instead encourages people to consider alternatives should they receive these leaflets.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are warning the public to be careful of Covid-19-related frauds and scams as one couple lost €30,000 in a bank scam.

In a statement, Garda headquarters revealed fraudsters are going to some lengths to scam people during the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE

Gardaí warn public of Covid-19-related scams as one couple lose €30,000

