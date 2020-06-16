St Vincent de Paul: €4.5bn spent on responding to poverty every year

Some €4.5bn is spent responding to the consequences of poverty each year, more than the total budgets for housing, justice, transport and agriculture, according to a new study by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

'The Hidden Cost of Poverty' study uses three approaches to estimate the cost of poverty. The most conservative of these puts the figure at €3 billion per annum, with the highest estimate limit putting the figure at €7.2 billion. The main estimate concludes it is almost €4.5 billion.

Written by Dr Micheál Collins of UCD's School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, the study assesses the cost of poverty in relation to a number of broad categories, including healthcare, children and families, education, housing, justice and welfare support. Dr Collins said the purpose of the report is to highlight the additional public service costs that Irish society carries as a result of poverty.

The report found:

The additional spending to deal with poor health outcomes associated with poverty is over €1.2 billion.

A significant proportion of state spending is allocated to support people in poverty unable to afford basics through social assistance (€592.7 million) and housing supports (€912.5 million).

In education, €549.7 million is spent every year dealing with the legacy effects of early experiences of child poverty and on measures to prevent children now experiencing the longer-term impacts of educational disadvantage.

€917.4 million euro of expenditure in the justice system is spent dealing with the association between social and economic disadvantage, exclusion, marginalisation, and crime.

"Year after year poverty imposes substantial costs on all of Irish society. While these fall heaviest on those living on the lowest incomes in our society, this report highlights that there are substantial costs borne by all," Dr Collins said.

Speaking at the launch of the report, SVP National President, Kieran Stafford said, "The publication of this report is significant as it clearly shows that poverty carries a huge cost, not just for those directly affected, but for everyone in society. As well as the strong moral arguments for addressing poverty, we now have important evidence on the wider societal benefits of tackling it and not allowing it to persist."

The report shows that while most of those living in poverty are of working age there are a large number of children living below the poverty line.

About 30% of all those in poverty are aged 17 years and under, averaging about 225,000 children each year. At the other end of the age distribution about 55,000 pensioners live on an income below the poverty line and represent approximately 8% of those living in poverty.