News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

St James's Hospital apologises for staff competition to discharge patients faster

St James's Hospital apologises for staff competition to discharge patients faster
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:58 AM

Ireland's biggest hospital has come under fire for offering staff cash prizes to discharge patients faster.

St James's Hospital displayed posters with the slogan 'the battle is on' as part of a competition to move patients on before 11am.

As part of efforts to improve patient flow and to free up the beds of patients leaving the hospital, staff at St James's Hospital in Dublin have been offered prizes of up to €500.

The competition was promoted on posters with the word 'win' and a slogan telling employees 'the battle is on - don't miss out'.

According to the Irish Independent, €250 was offered for the most improved use of the discharge lounge, with another €250 for the medical team that sends the most patients to the lounge before 11am.

The competition was due to run for four months from October to January.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the paper that the posters have been removed and will be redesigned and apologised for any offence caused.

READ MORE

Lorraine Walsh quits CervicalCheck steering panel over lack of confidence in report

More on this topic

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

More than 550 people waiting for hospital beds todayMore than 550 people waiting for hospital beds today

Over 108,000 patients have gone without a bed as winter brings more strife to hospitalsOver 108,000 patients have gone without a bed as winter brings more strife to hospitals

Pensioner, 90, waited more than 48 hours for pain medication at UHL, says daughterPensioner, 90, waited more than 48 hours for pain medication at UHL, says daughter


St James's HospitalovercrowdingTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Protestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize moneyProtestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize money

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

Nurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over payNurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over pay


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »