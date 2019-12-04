St James's Hospital apologises for staff competition to discharge patients faster

Ireland's biggest hospital has come under fire for offering staff cash prizes to discharge patients faster.

St James's Hospital displayed posters with the slogan 'the battle is on' as part of a competition to move patients on before 11am.

As part of efforts to improve patient flow and to free up the beds of patients leaving the hospital, staff at St James's Hospital in Dublin have been offered prizes of up to €500.

The competition was promoted on posters with the word 'win' and a slogan telling employees 'the battle is on - don't miss out'.

According to the Irish Independent, €250 was offered for the most improved use of the discharge lounge, with another €250 for the medical team that sends the most patients to the lounge before 11am.

The competition was due to run for four months from October to January.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the paper that the posters have been removed and will be redesigned and apologised for any offence caused.