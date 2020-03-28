News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Spring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonight

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 09:40 PM

For many people the very concept of time seems like it has changed in recent weeks.

However, rest assured time continues to move forward.

With that in mind, it is important to remember that our clocks will go forward one hour at 1am - Saturday night into Sunday.

While most of our devices will do so automatically, don't forget the other clocks that you have around that house that still need to be changed manually.

It might mean an hour less of sleep - well, if you're continuing to stick to routine that is - but it does mean that the evenings will be longer and brighter.

Something which is very welcome at this time.

Let summertime begin!

