Spot flooding warning for Cork tomorrow as severe winds forecast

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 05:41 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Low-lying quays in Cork city centre may suffer localised spot flooding at high tide just before 9am tomorrow as the south coast braces for winds gusting up to 130kmh.

A Met Éireann status orange wind warning has been issued as a weather system tracks towards Ireland.

Severe winds associated with Storm Diana are expected to arrive at around 6am tomorrow with south to southwest winds of 65 to 80kmh gusting up to 130 kmh.

Tidal surges of 0.6m -0.75m are expected which could give rise to coastal flooding in some locations, depending on the wind direction and the exact timing of peak wind conditions.

High seas are expected also, with the associated risk of coastal flooding.

In Cork, the county council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened today to discuss the forecast.

They urged road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly tomorrow morning, due to surface water on roads and debris.

They said overall, the outlook is for disturbed conditions over the next five days bringing high rainfall across the country with highest rainfall expected in the west and southwest.

In Cork city, the city council said low-lying quayside areas may experience localised spot flooding.

Traffic restrictions may be in place from around 8am to 10am around Morrison’s Island, Fr Matthew Quay, Union Quay, Wandesford Quay, French’s Quay and Crosses Green.


