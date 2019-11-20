News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Spot flooding expected as orange and yellow rainfall warnings announced

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 09:13 AM

Met Éireann have announced a status orange rainfall warning for two counties and a status yellow warning for three counties.

The orange rainfall warning is in place for Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann announced: "Heavy rain during the period will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm possible in some parts."

The status yellow warning is in place Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork.

Met Éireann said that "spells of rain during the period with spot flooding likely."

Both warnings are be valid from 3pm today until 6pm on Thursday.

The forecaster said that there will be "outbreaks of rain over much of the country" today.

They added that the rain "will be heaviest over Munster and east Lenister".

Tomorrow will be "mostly cloudy" with "scattered outbreaks of rain".

Met Éireann have predicted "some heavy and prolonged falls across the south and east".

They said the outlook for the rest of the week will see "unsettled" weather "through the end of the week and weekend with some heavy rain at times".

