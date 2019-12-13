Sports Minister to meet with board of FAI for 'urgent meeting'

Sports Minister Shane Ross is to meet with the board of the FAI, following a request from the beleaguered Association for “an urgent meeting”.

The request comes just one day after Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland chairman John Earley resigned from the board with immediate effect.

Mr Earley and outgoing FAI President Donal Conway are the last two members of the FAI board to serve during ex-CEO John Delaney’s tenure as head of the association.

In a statement, the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport said Mr Ross and Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI board on Monday “following requests from the FAI for an urgent meeting”.

“This meeting was sought by the FAI to discuss the pressing challenges facing the organisation at this critical time,” the Department said.

“The Ministers’ preference was that the meeting would include the independent chair and new independent directors. It is disappointing that those appointments have still not been made. Given the stated urgency, a meeting has been arranged with the FAI directors elected at the July 2019 AGM,” the statement read.

Mr Earley’s resignation was announced late Thursday night, and came less than a week after it emerged the FAI had net liabilities of €55m at the end of 2018.

In his resignation letter, Mr Earley said that during his time on the board, he “naively believed and was reassured that the relevant professional departments would ensure that the financial aspects of the association were run in an orderly and professional manner”.

“This was clearly not the case and it has become apparent, particularly over the last week that the result of that collective failure has been catastrophic,” his letter states, according to RTÉ.

The FAI had pulled out of a meeting with the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport which had been scheduled for last Wednesday.

The same Committee will meet again on Wednesday and is due to hear from Mr Ross, Mr Griffin, representatives from Sports Ireland, and FAI representatives.

However the Committee schedule says the appearance of the FAI representatives still has to be confirmed.