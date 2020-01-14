News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sports Minister rules out State bailout of FAI

Sports Minister rules out State bailout of FAI
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 06:19 PM

Additional reporting by Joe Leogue

Sports Minister Shane Ross says he believes football stakeholders are on a “pathway” to saving the beleaguered FAI, and that a solution will be forthcoming ‘fairly soon’.

Mr Ross and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin today met with FAI chair Roy Barrett and a four-strong delegation from European football’s governing body UEFA, including General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis, and its Financial Director Josef Koller.

The group met to discuss the spiralling debt at the FAI, which is believed to be in excess of €60m, and ways to save the association from liquidation.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Ross said all involved are “absolutely determined” that examinership and liquidation should be “off the table”.

However he again ruled out any State bailout.

“We are now, we think, on a pathway to a possible solution to the immediate problems that beset the FAI. We think that the constructive nature of the meeting indicated that all four stakeholders are absolutely united in their determination to do what has to be done for Irish soccer particularly from our point of view for the grassroots,” Mr Ross said.

We want to make sure that soccer, the grassroots is preserved. We want to make sure that the interests of the staff who've served the FAI very well in the past and hopefully in the future are protected as well. We look forward to that happening. We anticipate that within days we will have another meeting, possibly with members of UEFA, and then finally, if we do make substantial progress, we will hopefully have a meeting with all the stakeholders together.

He said UEFA has shown an enormous amount of goodwill and recognises its role as a stakeholder, and has shown huge commitment to the future of Irish football.

“I'm not going to go into the details of exactly what they said because it's very delicate at the moment but you can take it that everybody sees that they're going to have skin in the game here, and everybody is united in ensuring there is to be a solution to be shared.

“I don't think we're talking about months or weeks. I think we're talking about something happening, fairly soon and getting into a good result in the near future,” he said.

He also said the FAI is going to come forward with a plan to protect the interests of the staff at the association.

Meanwhile, the FAI has declined to reveal how it will finance its part of the Footballing Centre of Excellence in Glanmire, Co Cork. Last week the Government announced a €2m allocation to the project from its Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

However, the funding is contingent on being matched by funding provided by the FAI. The Irish Examiner asked the FAI how it will match the funding given its perilous finances. However the Association declined to comment.

READ MORE

Coolock body-parts find: Gardaí probe possible link to missing teenager

More on this topic

Uefa and Shane Ross upbeat after 'constructive' meetingUefa and Shane Ross upbeat after 'constructive' meeting

Shane Ross to meet with senior UEFA officers to discuss crisis-hit FAI todayShane Ross to meet with senior UEFA officers to discuss crisis-hit FAI today

Gardaí decide against FAI probe; corporate watchdog ODCE continues probeGardaí decide against FAI probe; corporate watchdog ODCE continues probe

Opportunities abound for Irish on the Championship trailOpportunities abound for Irish on the Championship trail


FAITOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in DroghedaMan, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulanceDemands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

Using paint to upcycle? Kya deLongchamps makes the case for milk and chalk varieties.Vintage View: Milk and chalk paint can breathe new life into furniture

New Orleans, the Crescent City, nestled into a bend in the Mississippi, is truly wonderful — you might want to add it to your US bucket list.Darina Allen: Why New Orleans should be on your food bucket list

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »