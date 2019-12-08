News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sports Minister: FAI funding cannot be restored until overhaul of leadership is complete'

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 10:14 PM

The Sports Minister has said that funding to the FAI cannot be restored until it has completed a massive overhaul of its corporate governance and leadership.

However, Shane Ross said he is committed to ensuring that players around the country do not suffer.

Mr Ross announced earlier this week an alternative mechanism to ensure funding of €195,000 could be restored to the Women's National Team.

He said he is now at an advanced stage of ensuring more than €2 million can be channelled through and intermediary to fund community based development officers and their programmes.

He said this will ensure grassroots football continues to be supported regardless of ongoing issues with the FAI.

Meanwhile, Chair of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport Fergus O'Dowd is inviting Minister Ross, Sports Ireland and the FAI to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Sport Committee on Wednesday.

The Fine Gael TD has issued the invite following a request from Senator O'Ceidigh.

