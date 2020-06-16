Sports clubs and community groups may not get Covid rates waiver

There are concerns that sports clubs and some community groups may not qualify for the government’s three-month Covid-19 commercial rates waiver scheme.

They have also been excluded from the government’s €250m business restart fund which provides grant aid of between €2,000 and €10,000 to micro and small businesses based on their commercial rates bill from 2019.

It prompted calls last night from Fianna Fáil Cork city councillor, Sean Martin, for clarification on the rates waiver scheme and for a review of the grants scheme to ensure a level playing field for all.

He said he has been contacted by sports clubs who said they’ve been told they could be liable for rates for the three-month lockdown period.

“We need clarity on this issue sooner rather than later,” Mr Martin said.

“I don’t think this was done intentionally and probably just happened as an oversight during the rush to bring in the various measures during the Covid-19 emergency.

“But these issues need to be reviewed. These clubs and organisations should be on the same plane as everyone else.

We are talking about relatively small amounts of money in the big scheme of things but large amounts of money for those who could have to find it.

Sports clubs and community groups with a revenue generating area on their premises are liable for commercial rates. For sports clubs, the rates are usually levied on a bar or a club shop.

In the case of community groups, the rates are levied on rooms or halls, such as those in a community centre, which provide an income stream through the hire of rooms for activities like childcare services or bingo.

In early May, as part of its Covid-19 response, the government announced a complete write-off of commercial rates for three months, from March 27, for businesses which were forced to close temporarily.

Local authorities are still waiting for detailed guidance from the Department of Housing and Local Government on how the rates write-off will be implemented and whether the waiver will be extended to cover those businesses forced to remain closed beyond the three-month period.

But Mr Martin said it would be totally unfair if sports clubs and community groups were not included in it.

He also said clubs and groups should be entitled to apply for the business restart grants scheme which is aimed at small businesses with a turnover of under €5m and employing 50 people or less, to help them with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following the Covid-19 closures.

Mr Martin said in many cases, the clubs and groups employ staff, and could do with a restart grant of just a few thousand euro which could be spent on adapting or upgrading their facilities to ensure they meet the new strict public health guidelines.

“It could be used to adapt toilets, to install signage or hand sanitisers, that kind of thing,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said it is currently preparing further guidance for local authorities on the scope and application of the rates waiver.

“Government has also decided that the position following the end of the three month waiver will be reviewed at a later date, as part of a wider review of options to support enterprise and employment, and associated local authority funding implications, once the unwinding of public health restrictions has advanced,” he said.