Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland

Sport Ireland says opportunities to participate in sport and outdoor activities are being blocked by the rising cost of insurance.

The cost of premiums is increasing sharply, and many smaller operators simply can not afford them.

Dr Una May - Director of Participation and Ethics at Sport Ireland - says there is a need to get more people more active.

"We have an absolute urgent need to get more people more active in Ireland, to reduce [the] obesity epidemic that we are entering at the moment," said Dr May.

"What we are finding is that opportunities are being blocked as a result of small providers being put out of business as a result of not being able to get insurance."

The sports body have joined the Alliance for Insurance Reform, along with the Federation of Irish Sport.

Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, said: "In a recent survey conducted by the Federation, 97% of our members revealed that their insurance premiums have gone up in the last 5 years on average by 45%.

"In one instance a member’s insurance has gone up by 108% in that time frame.

"Insurance is becoming an increasing burden for all our sporting bodies and will continue to have a negative impact on the delivery of sport and physical activity opportunities in Ireland and the situation urgently needs to be addressed."