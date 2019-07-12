News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland

Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland
Dr Una May
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Sport Ireland says opportunities to participate in sport and outdoor activities are being blocked by the rising cost of insurance.

The cost of premiums is increasing sharply, and many smaller operators simply can not afford them.

Dr Una May - Director of Participation and Ethics at Sport Ireland - says there is a need to get more people more active.

"We have an absolute urgent need to get more people more active in Ireland, to reduce [the] obesity epidemic that we are entering at the moment," said Dr May.

"What we are finding is that opportunities are being blocked as a result of small providers being put out of business as a result of not being able to get insurance."

The sports body have joined the Alliance for Insurance Reform, along with the Federation of Irish Sport.

Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, said: "In a recent survey conducted by the Federation, 97% of our members revealed that their insurance premiums have gone up in the last 5 years on average by 45%.

"In one instance a member’s insurance has gone up by 108% in that time frame.

"Insurance is becoming an increasing burden for all our sporting bodies and will continue to have a negative impact on the delivery of sport and physical activity opportunities in Ireland and the situation urgently needs to be addressed."

READ MORE

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

More on this topic

London Underground begins tracking passengers' journeys via Wi-Fi on devicesLondon Underground begins tracking passengers' journeys via Wi-Fi on devices

Father of Santina Cawley stands by daughter's coffin throughout funeral MassFather of Santina Cawley stands by daughter's coffin throughout funeral Mass

Tickets for Lizzo's Dublin gig were ‘sold out before the even went on sale’Tickets for Lizzo's Dublin gig were ‘sold out before the even went on sale’

Former Leeds midfielder Kilkenny eyeing more glory against Manchester UnitedFormer Leeds midfielder Kilkenny eyeing more glory against Manchester United

More in this Section

Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert

Funeral of Santina Cawley, 2, to take place today Funeral of Santina Cawley, 2, to take place today

'High-risks' in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin'High-risks' in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin

UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’


Lifestyle

Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne believes women need to be realistic about their post-pregnancy bodies, writes Ciara McDonnell.'Snapping back into shape isn't normal': Dietitian Aoife Hearne gets real about post-baby weight loss

The music, the stress, the long hours, and, of course, the memories — Pat Conway recalls his time working at the Lobby and how he misses it, writes Ellie O’Byrne.'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »