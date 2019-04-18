NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sport Ireland insists FAI board have independent members

Chief executive John Treacy
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Juno McEnroe
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Sport Ireland has insisted any new FAI board must have independent members to ensure transparency as it begins its corporate governance review of the soccer body today.

Chief executive John Treacy confirmed the plans but declined to say if he would prefer if John Delaney resigns completely or if he should be allowed to return from “gardening leave” if cleared by an FAI review.

Mr Treacy said Tuesday’s confirmation that the entire FAI board will step down by July is positive news.

He was speaking at an event in Dublin City at which Sports Minister Shane Ross refused to answer media questions.

Mr Treacy said Sport Ireland’s review of the FAI’s corporate governance structures will begin today when officials from both groups meet to discuss the fallout from recent revelations. He said independent members are needed.

“The corporate governance group, which is led by Aidan Horan, will start meeting as early as Thursday and get on with the business,” he said.

“The culture will take longer [to change] and we realise that. It is making sure that you bring in the expertise that is required... you need independent people.

“I know from my experience of dealing with a lot of governing bodies in sport where they have independent people they add huge value, huge value.”

Mr Treacy was asked about the future of Mr Delaney who is on “gardening leave”

after he agreed to voluntarily step aside on Monday pending an FAI Mazars review.

“I can’t really comment on that as it is a contractual piece with the FAI,” he said.

“But from what I can gather, John Delaney isn’t part of the FAI anymore while he is on gardening leave or whatever the description is.”

Mr Treacy confirmed Mr Delaney “is no longer in the [FAI] headquarters”, but declined to say if he would be happy if he returned.

Meanwhile, it is understood Mr Delaney is continuing to receive his full executive vice-president salary while on “gardening leave” because of legal processes the FAI must go through before a decision can be made on his future.

It is expected these legal processes — which were linked to A&L Goodbody officials attending Monday’s board meeting — could take several weeks to complete.

However, it is hoped they will be concluded by the FAI’s annual general meeting on July 27, at which point the entire FAI board will resign.

More on this topic

What was it all about, John?

People shouldn't be in it for a 'bigger fancier blazer': Kerr makes passionate call for FAI revamp

‘This could end up being a great day’

Delaney still on payroll, could return despite FAI board agreeing to step down

More in this Section

Inquest hears asylum seeker forced to take bus from Cork to Dublin for treatment in last weeks of life

Two men arrested in connection with Leitrim grow house

Fishermen and coastal communities vital in war against drug smuggling, say gardaí

Mother and Baby Homes: What today's interim Commission of Investigation report told us


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »