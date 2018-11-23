Spike in violent crimes by juveniles

There was a significant increase in the number of reported offences carried out by juveniles last year, according to Garda figures.

The increase includes substantial rises in violent crimes, such as sex offences, threats of murder, aggravated burglaries, robberies, and assaults.

While the number of cases is very low, there has been a doubling in homicides and trebling in kidnappings.

While 12- to 17-year-olds comprise just 8% of the Irish population, the figures show they accounted for 35% of all reported sexual offences, 35% of robberies, and 29% of burglaries in 2017.

According to the Juvenile Diversion Programme Monitoring Committee annual report 2017, the bulk of crimes committed by juveniles continues to relate to theft and public order offences.

The report shows a 10% increase in female offenders, who accounted for half of thefts from shops and consumption or purchase of alcohol cases, a third of drunkenness cases, and 30% of reported minor assaults.

On public order offences, the report reveals a “significant spike” in crimes on two days of the year — St Patrick’s Day and Halloween.

The diversion programme covers children aged 12 to 17 and aims to divert them from the criminal courts system if they are deemed suitable.

In terms of overall figures, the report shows:

A 14% jump in referrals of offences by juveniles, from 17,615 in 2016 to 20,006 in 2017 (still well down on a high of around 27,000 in 2008);

A 12% increase in the number of children involved, from 9,451 to 10,607 (well below the high of over 20,000 children in 2008).

The number of child offenders represents 3% of the 374,619 children aged 12-17 in the country.

Some 30% of the child offenders are aged 14 or under.

Of the 10,607 children, 6,004 received an informal caution (57%), 2,029 received a formal caution (19%), and 1,402 were deemed unsuitable for the programme (13%).

The Garda regions with the highest number of unsuitable cases were Dublin (18%) and the Southern Region (19%).

Of the 20,006 offences, and bearing in mind 12- to 17- year-olds account for just 8% of the population, there were:

6,099 theft offences (up 13% on 2016), accounting for 24% of all theft offences recorded involving offenders of all age groups;

4,375 public order offences (up 11%), accounting for 15% of all such offences, with a 107% jump in violent disorder cases;

1,750 assault offences (up 12%), accounting for 20% of all assaults;

27 threats to kill/cause serious harm (up 42%), accounting for 7% of all such offences, with a third of all threats made by a male juvenile to a female;

992 burglaries (up 19%), accounting for 29% of all burglaries, with a 53% jump in aggravated burglaries;

1,442 drug offences (up 41%), accounting for 8% of all drug offences, with a 62% rise in drug supply cases;

521 weapons offences (up 45%), accounting for 23% of all weapons offences;

290 robberies (up 21%), accounting for 35% of all robberies;

400 sex offences (up 20%), accounting for 35% of all such offences

There were nine kidnappings (up 200%), accounting for 18% of all such offences.

In addition, there were four homicide offences (up 100%), accounting for 9% of all homicides.

The number of female offenders increased by 10% in 2017 and accounted for 28% of all juvenile offenders.