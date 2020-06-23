News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Speeding fines increased by 9% last year

A road safety camera van. Picture: Denis Minihane.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 07:43 AM

The number of speeding fines paid by drivers increased by 9% last year.

According to freedom of information figures, more than €20m worth of penalties were settled in 2018 and 2019.

If you drive over the speed limit, you get three penalty points and a fixed-charge fine of €80, which increases to €120 if you don’t pay within 28 days.

Just over 110,000 speeding fines were paid in 2018 – coming to more than €9.6m.

But both figures rose sharply last year, when almost 120,000 fines were paid, with the gardaí collecting over €10.5m as a result.

Of last year’s fines, 17% were in the six Garda divisions in Dublin.

Kildare is the next highest, with nearly 13,400 speeding fines paid last year, coming to nearly €1.2m.

Penalty points are issued with every speeding fine, and there was a similar increase last year.

123,000 penalty point notices were issued for these offences in 2019 - over 10,000 more than in 2018.

