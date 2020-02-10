News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Speed cameras to be extended to 900 extra roads

Speed cameras to be extended to 900 extra roads
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 02:07 PM

Gardaí are extending speed cameras to more than 900 extra roads after research showed that three out of four fatalities were occurring in these zones.

While 903 new safety zones are being brought in, some 575 zones are being removed, bringing the total extra roads covered to 328.

This extension comes as 170 high-tech hand-held speed guns are deployed this month which, unlike previous ones, can operate in all weather conditions and at night and can target vehicles up to 1,000 metres away.

In addition, all 765 members of Roads Policing units across the country will have, and be trained in, new smart phone devices this month.

By the end of March, a further 1,235 will be deployed to detective units, community police officers and response units.

These devices will allow users to check both the driver and the vehicle and see if it is taxed and insured, if the driver is disqualified and issue fixed charge notices on the roadside.

Gardaí will also receive warnings on their device if the car is stolen or is wanted in relation to a crime, including any firearms incidents, or if the driver is associated with an organised crime gang or if there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Superintendent Tony Lonergan of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said there will be 1,322 safety cameras nationwide and said they are “proven life savers”.

READ MORE

'Political earthquake': How media beyond our borders responded to Ireland's #GE2020 result

He said that 1.5 million speeding tickets have been issued since the introduction of safety cameras since the GoSafe camera scheme started in Nov 2010.

He said the latest expansion of the system is based on an analysis of fatal and injury collision data from Jan 2016 to Dec 2018.

It identified 1,322 zones that had a collision history suitable for inclusion. Of these zones, 52% are on regional roads and 29% are on national roads.

The zones accounted for less than 5% of the total road network in the country. These road stretches accounted for 76% of fatalities and 66% of serious injuries.

Supt Lonergan said the 903 new safety camera zones, all available on the garda website, will start on Monday, February 17 at 6am.

He said the speed camera signs are being removed as they instead want motorists to focus on the posted maximum speed signs.

Speed cameras to be extended to 900 extra roads

Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing, Dave Sheehan said the movement in locations of camera safety zones is “data-driven” and that high risk locations have shifted to other roads.

He said the system is not about trying to “catch people” but about targeting prolific offenders who are putting people's lives at risk.

He said the GoSafe cameras show that 80% of drivers who were over the limit were significantly in excess of it.

The smartphone mobility devices will be given to all 765 Roads Policing members by the end of Feb with a total of 2,000 devices deployed by the end of March, he said.

AC Sheehan said they are “looking at” the possible doubling of penalty points over bank holiday weekends, which would require legislation.

He said such schemes are used effectively in other jurisdictions, such as Australia.

READ MORE

Vulnerable woman with 'traumatic history' objects to bid to make her a ward of court

More on this topic

Road Safety chief to leave job in MarchRoad Safety chief to leave job in March

NCT operator told to trial new suspension testNCT operator told to trial new suspension test

Gardaí arrest more than 650 in less than a month of Christmas road safety campaignGardaí arrest more than 650 in less than a month of Christmas road safety campaign

Be Safe Be Seen: Road users urged to take care ahead of pre-Christmas weekendBe Safe Be Seen: Road users urged to take care ahead of pre-Christmas weekend


TOPIC: Road Safety

More in this Section

Long standing Labour deputy Jan O’Sullivan loses seat as Brian Leddin becomes first ever Limerick Green Party TDLong standing Labour deputy Jan O’Sullivan loses seat as Brian Leddin becomes first ever Limerick Green Party TD

I'm very sorry': Danny Healy-Rae withdraws 'to hell with the planet' remarkI'm very sorry': Danny Healy-Rae withdraws 'to hell with the planet' remark

How media beyond our borders have responded to Ireland's #GE2020 election resultHow media beyond our borders have responded to Ireland's #GE2020 election result

Vulnerable woman with 'traumatic history' objects to bid to make her a ward of courtVulnerable woman with 'traumatic history' objects to bid to make her a ward of court


Lifestyle

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »