Speed cameras in operation in 900 new locations - but warning signs removed

Speed camera vans are now in operation in 900 new locations.

The new zones have been picked in areas where crashes regularly occur and came into operation at 6am.

The locations are available on the garda's website but speed camera warning signs are being removed.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says that's disappointing.

"Irish motorists, from AA research, are very strongly in favour of these road safety measures," he said.

But it is important not to try and sneak up on people.

"The purpose of a speed camera zone is not to catch motorists, it's to slow traffic down and you do that best by being honest with the community you are trying to police.

"It's not the purpose here to say 'gotcha'," he added.