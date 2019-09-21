Speed camera operators set to strike

Workers at the company that operates Ireland’s speed camera network say they have “no option” but to strike next week.

Siptu members employed by GoSafe Ireland, the company that operates speed cameras on behalf of the State, will conduct a 24-hour strike, next Saturday, September 28, starting at 6am.

The industrial action is related to a dispute over working conditions at the company.

GoSafe Ireland, based in Listowel, operates roadside speed monitoring vans under a five-year contract worth more than €100m.

Siptu claims to represent more than 50% of the staff at the company. They said that staff have been left with “no option” but to down tools next week.

“They are aware of the implications this will have on the vital role they play in road safety,” said Siptu organiser Brendan Carr.

“Our members are only taking this action as a last resort because of the intransigence of management who have refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment.”

Siptu said that some of the shifts that staff are rostered on are up to 11 hours long. While staff are allowed to take toilet breaks during this time, Mr Carr said they are required to keep their vans in sight, meaning that they have been forced to urinate in bottles in some cases.

Mr Carr said that staff are aware that the strike could affect safety on the roads, as motorists might be more inclined to take risks with speed, but said that staff have no alternative.

He said the staff concerned have attempted to address these problems through industrial relations mechanisms and expressed disappointment that Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan did not intervene after being contacted by the union.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Equality said, “The minister is unable to intervene in a dispute between the contracted service provider and its employees and members of Siptu.

“The safety camera network makes a significant contribution to road safety by directly influencing and promoting responsible driver behaviour and the Minister urges all those concerned to seek a positive resolution to this dispute through the appropriate channels.”