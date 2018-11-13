Home»Breaking News»ireland

Speculation that former junior minister may run as Independent

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 04:00 AM
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Correspondent

Speculation is mounting as to whether John Perry will run as an Independent candidate in the next election after failing to get onto the Fine Gael ticket.

John Perry

The former minister of state for small business failed to get a nomination at a constituency selection convention earlier this year. The party had the option of adding additional candidates but has confirmed this will not happen.

“The Fine Gael members selected two candidates at the Sligo/Leitrim Selection Convention; Sinead Maguire and Gerry Reynolds,” said a spokesperson. The Fine Gael general election ticket for Sligo/Leitrim is now complete.”

In 2015, then sitting TD Mr Perry sparked controversy which led to a High Court challenge ahead of the general election when he failed to get onto the party ticket. He settled the case following a five-day court battle and went on to unsuccessfully contest the 2016 election.

Mr Perry was first elected to the Dáil in 1997 and retained his seat until his 2016 election defeat.

The departure of Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin left the Sligo-Leitrim constituency wide open, but party members voted to put forward former TD Gerry Reynolds and Sligo councillor Sinead Maguire to represent them in the next election.


Related Articles

Time to strengthen regulations - Emotion and blind faith real threats

Varadkar wants 20 female Fine Gael TDs elected after next General Election

Parties to negotiate confidence and supply deal to keep Govt in place

Populism is not a political phase or one-off. It’s here to stay

More in this Section

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe’s wife ‘feared he would kill himself’

'We could all have died' - Family of 10 escape suspected carbon monoxide tragedy

Gardaí arrest five in Drogheda in connection with alleged kidnapping

Renewed calls for greater sanctions as fall out from referee attack intensifies


Breaking Stories

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

Tales of love, life, punk and 4-Play

Where law meets literature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »