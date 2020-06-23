News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Specialist garda officers investigating alleged Scouting Ireland sexual abuse

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 03:59 PM

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are being carried out by specialist trained officers in relation to alleged sexual abuse in Scouting Ireland.

In 2018 a number of dedicated telephone helplines were established for victims of historical sexual abuse within Scouting Ireland.

Some 110 criminal investigations have been identified as a result of referrals while 65 investigations have been commenced as a result of new allegations

Gardaí said 45 criminal investigations were already under way.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) acts as a single point of contact for any allegations which were reported to these helplines.

A number of allegations were also made directly to Gardaí via the child sexual abuse reporting line (CSAR).

Every victim who made an allegation and who could be identified was contacted by a detective from GNPSB.

Investigations are being carried out by specialist trained gardai assigned to divisional protective service units in line with the children’s first guidelines.

A detective inspector in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau was appointed as a senior investigating officer and a team of gardai within the sexual crime management unit is co-ordinating the response.

In May, Scouting Ireland issued an apology to victims and survivors of sexual abuse after a report found there was a cover-up and a failure to report abuse.

To date, it has been revealed there were 212 known and alleged perpetrators and 317 alleged victims over the last 70 years.

Last year, the government said it would consider a statutory inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse at the organisation.

Government advised to lift 14-day quarantine for people arriving into Ireland

