A special needs school in Limerick says it is to lose its nurse in June due to lack of HSE funding.

St Vincents in Lisnagry teaches children between four and 18 years of age who have learning difficulties.

Management at the school said it cannot allow its most vulnerable children to lose the life-saving services of a nurse.

It is asking all parents and their families to request politicians to pledge that they will ensure that funding is put in place by the HSE.