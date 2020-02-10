Special Criminal Court an 'essential service', says Garda Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the Special Criminal Court provides an “essential service “ in combating organised crime and terrorism.

In relation to calls from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that there should be a review of the non-jury court, the commissioner said he “wouldn't be concerned” about a review.

On suggestions that the court should be abolished, he said the issue didn't currently arise as no one had called for that.

Ms McDonald's position on the SCC became a significant issue in the run-up to the election, particularly during one of the leaders' debates in which she refrained from offering support to the court, but said it was party policy that it should be reviewed.

This drew very strong criticism from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

When asked would he have any problem working with a Sinn Féin minister for justice, Commissioner Harris said he would have a “very positive relationship” with whoever was the minister.

In relation to the status of the garda investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Paul Quinn in Co Monaghan in October 2007 – which was another issue enveloping Ms McDonald before the election – the commissioner said gardaí were determined to bring the perpetrators of the “awful crime” to justice.

Speaking at an official event in Garda HQ, the commissioner said the SCC provided an essential service in dealing with organised crime and threats to national security, particularly from terrorism.

“We obviously have a situation where organised crime groups and terrorist groups are in a position through fear to thwart jury-led trials and that, unfortunately, is the position we are in,” he said.

We have to have the arrangments then to deal with those particular type of offenders.

He said gardaí had a lot of successful prosecutions in the SCC over the years against criminal gangs and terrorist groups: “So, we see it as a vital function, a justice function, a criminal justice function, in how we protect the people of Ireland.”

Questioned about a possible review of the court or its possible abolition, he said: “I wouldn't be concerned about a review. I haven't heard anyone mention abolition, so the question doesn't arise yet.”

Asked would he have any problem working with a Sinn Féin justice minister, the commissioner said: “I'm here to protect democracy. I will work with who is the democratically elected minister of the government and I'm sure whoever it is I will have a very positive working relationship.

“I am here to keep people safe, I'm here to provide for the security of the country, prevent crime and protect the people of Ireland, so I'm sure whatever minister I'm working with we'll have a positive working relationship.”

The police chief was also asked about the status of the Paul Quinn murder investigation - an issue that was raised in the final days of the election over past comments made by Stormont Minister and senior Sinn Féin figure Conor Murphy that the victim was involved in criminality.

Commissioner Harris said the murder was subject to an examination by the Serious Crime Review Team and indicated he and local officers would receive its final report soon.

“There will be recommendations and we will work through those," he said. "Obviously, there's an element of this which is cross border, so we will work with the PSNI on the recommendations we receive and see what we can do to move forward this investigation.”

He added: “The case is not closed, it's not cold, it remains live.”

He said they want to put the effort in and ensure that whoever carried out the “awful crime is brought to justice” and said they were determined to do that.