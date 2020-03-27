SouthDoc announces staff layoffs amid Covid-19 crisis

SouthDoc, the out-of-hours family doctor service, has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for a raft of temporary staff layoffs.

It’s understood that up to 40 administrative staff could be affected.

In a letter sent to administrative staff, it said the temporary staff layoffs was a difficult decision to make and one that has not been taken lightly.

“However it is necessary in these current difficult and uncertain times,” a spokesperson said.

The doctors’ co-op closed several regional clinics in parts of counties Cork and Kerry at the start of the pandemic outbreak and centralised services.