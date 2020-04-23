News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
South Galway creche worker accused of mishandling and cruelty towards 2-year-old child

File and unrelated image of child at play in creche
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 03:22 PM

A creche worker has appeared in court charged with the assault causing harm of a two year old girl in her care.

At Gort District Court today, Sgt Daithí Cronin alleged that the 20 year old south Galway woman committed the offence of mishandling of a child and cruelty at a premises in south Galway on August 11th last.

The premises is not a creche and Sgt Cronin stated after the prosecution and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) viewed the CCTV of the alleged assault, it was recommended that the accused be charged with assault causing harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act of the two year old.

Sgt Cronin stated: “As a member of staff of the creche, a two year old under the care of the creche was assaulted in some way and handled in a certain way.”

Asked what was the nature of the assault by Judge Patrick Durcan, Sgt Cronin said that it involved the “pushing down onto a bed and the rough handling a child”.

After hearing an outline of the allegations against the accused, Judge Durcan stated that he would accept jurisdiction in the case and the case will be heard in the district court and not the circuit court.

The ruling by Judge Durcan means that the penalty that can be applied on the accused if convicted is a maximum of 12 months in jail rather than a prison term up to five years in the circuit court.

The accused did not appear in person in court today due to Covid 19 restrictions but her solicitor, Ann Gillane appeared on her behalf.

Sgt Cronin stated that he would make available the CCTV and any other disclosure in the case to Ms Gillane.

Judge Durcan stated that he would impose reporting restrictions on the identity of the accused for now.

He stated that he would further consider the matter on the next date.

He stated: “My feeling is that there should not be reporting restriction and when I deal with the matter ultimately, I may vacate today’s order.”

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to May 28th to find out if a guilty plea is to be entered or if the charge is to be contested.

Judge Durcan stated that if there is to be a guilty plea, the CCTV should be organised to show on that date.

