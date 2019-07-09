South Dublin councillors vote against plan to re-zone football pitches for social housing

Councillors in South Dublin have voted down a plan to re-zone football pitches for social housing.

27 new social homes were planned for playing fields at Ballycullen Park used by Knocklyon United.

Trevor Gilligan, deputy mayor of South Dublin, was one of the 27 councillors who opposed the plan.

He says green space in the area is being eaten up.

"A lot of those proposals and a lot of those houses that have been built, have been built on open green spaces," said Mr Gilligan.

"And have been built on football pitches.

"In my view, a lot of residents would have issues that a lot of the green spaces, in Clondalkin specifically, have been eaten up by housing.

"These votes are very tough when they come up."