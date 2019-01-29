NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

South Circular Road the worst blackspot for illegal parking in Dublin

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 07:40 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The South Circular Road is the worst blackspot for illegal parking in Dublin.

It has taken over Mespil Road as the location with the greatest number of clamped vehicles.

New figures released by Dublin City Council in The Times Ireland show 799 vehicles were clamped on the South Circular Road last year.

Other high-risk areas included Waterloo Road, Merrion Square and Lower Gardiner Street.

Overall the number of vehicles clamped is down 23%.

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for tragic Donegal quartet who died in crash

The total figure was just over 43,000.

That is being put down to more people taking public transport due to the storms and improved driver behaviour.

However the number of parking tickets issued in other parts of the city has risen, with 1,715 tickets issued on Main Street in Lucan.


KEYWORDS

DublinSouth Circular Road

More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'


Lifestyle

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »