South Circular Road the worst blackspot for illegal parking in Dublin

The South Circular Road is the worst blackspot for illegal parking in Dublin.

It has taken over Mespil Road as the location with the greatest number of clamped vehicles.

New figures released by Dublin City Council in The Times Ireland show 799 vehicles were clamped on the South Circular Road last year.

Other high-risk areas included Waterloo Road, Merrion Square and Lower Gardiner Street.

Overall the number of vehicles clamped is down 23%.

The total figure was just over 43,000.

That is being put down to more people taking public transport due to the storms and improved driver behaviour.

However the number of parking tickets issued in other parts of the city has risen, with 1,715 tickets issued on Main Street in Lucan.