NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Sorry for being a bollocks': Text from farmer who raped his ex-partner after high-speed garda chase

By Jessica Magee
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 05:16 PM

A Limerick farmer has been sentenced to six years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend following a high-speed car chase with gardaí.

Eamon Roche (aged 28) of Ballymorrough, Templeglantine, Co Limerick, texted the victim hours after he raped her saying, “Sorry for being a bollocks,” a court has heard.

Roche denied the sole count of rape in a rural area of Co Cork on March 21, 2015.

The complainant was in a car driven by Roche when he refused to stop for a garda patrol and embarked on a high-speed chase.

She said Roche was driving at “crazy, ridiculous” speeds and she was “roaring like a maniac” for him to stop, thinking she was going to die.

Roche drove to a lay-by and despite her repeated protests and attempts to push him off, he climbed on top of the woman and raped her.

Roche was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last month. It was the third time the case had gone to trial; the first jury was discharged by direction and the second disagreed on a verdict.

READ MORE

Man who repeatedly abused young niece during 'perverted games' over seven years gets 11 years in prison

Reading from her victim impact statement, the young woman said her confidence had been shattered by the rape and she had found it extremely hard to go through the courts three times.

“I sometimes felt like I was on trial, having to prove that what I said was the truth,” she said, thanking the jury, the gardaí and her legal team for their support.

The mother-of-one said she has suffered with her mental health, particularly with anxiety, since the rape and that she has difficulty sleeping as her mind keeps reliving the trauma.

“I find myself waking up sometimes not knowing who I am and crying for no reason,” she said.

The young woman said she found it difficult to trust people and felt “crippled” by anxiety and crowds. She had to abandon her chosen career because of the pressure of the court proceedings.

Passing sentence today, Justice Paul McDermott said it was a crime of “serious sexual violence” that had enduring consequences for the young woman who had to live with “constant reminders” of the abuse as it occurred close to her home.

The judge set a headline sentence of seven years but reduced this by a year because of mitigating factors, including letters describing Roche as a valued member of his family and community.

Mr Justice McDermott refused to allocate any suspended portion to the sentence because of Roche’s unwillingness to accept the guilty verdict, which he said was a “cause for concern”.

He ordered Roche never to contact the complainant in any way, including on electronic media or via a third party.

READ MORE

Man who sexually assaulted toddler when he was a teenager is jailed for 10 years

More on this topic

Man who repeatedly abused young niece during 'perverted games' over seven years gets 11 years in prison

Man jailed for 10 years after firing shots during post office raid

Car hire firm claims Dublin Airport Authority trying to put it out of business

Woman claims in High Court action she was coerced at the age of 16 into adoption

KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Ulster Unionists rules out no-deal Brexit

Four arrested over attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast

Knock Marriage Introductions service closes after 50 years

Sinn Féin will work with Johnson despite 'ignorant and belligerent' position on Ireland


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Rise to the Occasion

What to watch this week

Baby steps: Why new mums, like Meghan, need to take exercise slowly

On the couch: What happens in couples counselling

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »