The son of a 67-year-old woman who went missing after a school reunion in Garryvoe Hotel in Co Cork last Saturday says that they just want her back in any capacity.

Frankie Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork was last seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe. Her son Killian says that his mother was dressed for an evening out and would have looked out of place if she ended up walking on the beach or in the surrounding areas.

"She had a dress and a 'coat' that was really only a decoration. She has arthritis so she had only a pair of slip on shoes on her. She wasn't dressed for walking or hiking. She would have stood out.

We just want her home 'come what may.'

We are feeling pretty despondent but you have to keep your spirits up for the volunteers. A school reunion is such an innocent thing. We can't imagine what has happened to her."

Killian and his three sisters are too emotionally involved to participate in the the search. Instead they are pacing around the car park in Garryvoe doing their best to deal with the pain and anguish that is bubbling under the surface.

In the region of 100 volunteers have today resumed the search for the mother of four. The garda sub aqua unit are checking the bogs and gardai and individuals with hiking experience are conducting a grid by grid search in the area for Frankie.

Missing: Frankie Devlin

Weather conditions have improved today so the coastguard ribs have been launched. Searches will be carried out in caves and alcoves in the area.

Killian says the sniffer dogs are taking a rest after their "mammoth work" yesterday but will resume their search later today.

He paid tribute to gardai, the Coastguard, the RNLI and the Cork City Missing Persons group for their attention to detail over the last few days.

"They are experts on this and are so professional. Everyone has been brilliant. We can't thank people enough. It is killing us to think she could be lying somewhere. It's not looking good but we just want her back."

Frankie Devlin is a woman of routine her son says and her disappearance is completely out of character. His mother is the type of woman whom you could set your watch by. Car boot sales are her religion and she loves matches in Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork.

Dinner time is at 4.30pm every day whilst Frankie likes simple pleasures such as a lighting a small fire. Her family stress that her warmth as a person would brighten up the dullest day. She is chatty and friendly and a warm and lovely grandmother.

Killian says they are hopeful that persons will come forward with dash cam footage or information that may lead them to his mother.

"She can't just of vanished. There has to be a bag or a shoe. Just something. It is a nightmare for us. But again we want to thank everyone for all they are doing.

"It is incredible what they are doing. I am not doing the search because I am no good to anyone. So I am just walking up and down the car park hoping for news. It is torture."

Frankie Devlin is described as being 5'8, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black top with a red and black jacket.

A garda spokesman said in a statement that they are concerned for her welfare.

Volunteers pictured on the search for 67-year-old Frankie Devlin who is missing from the Garryvoe area, East Cork since approximately 10.45pm on Saturday night. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

"Frankie may present confused or distressed. There was considerable traffic in the Garryvoe area on this night and Gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling on or after 10.45pm who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

"As there is a large number of mobile homes and holiday homes in the area, Gardaí are asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and contact Gardaí."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.