NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Son wants charges dropped as mum died

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM
By Liam Heylin

A young man accused of kicking in his mother’s front door and assault causing harm to her at Christmas argued through his solicitor yesterday that the charges should be struck out because she had died on Monday night.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said in the case against Christopher Ruby that his mother, Rosamond Ruby, fell at home sustaining a fatal injury and died in hospital on Monday night. Mr Cuddigan argued that in the circumstances the two charges of assault and criminal damage should be struck out.

He said Christopher Ruby had been in custody since December 23, 2018, on the charges. Ruby has been in custody on charges of assault causing harm to his mother on December 21 and causing criminal damage to the front door of her home.

Mr Cuddigan said that in a period of almost 40 years as a solicitor he had never come across a prosecution for assault where the complainant was deceased.

“It is no longer tenable to proceed with the two charges,” Mr Cuddigan submitted. Sgt Ann Marie Twomey said directions were still awaited from the DPP and that in respect of the criminal damage charge there may be witnesses other than the deceased.

Mr Cuddigan submitted that the evidence of the complainant owning the property was an essential proof. Sgt Twomey suggested there was a written statement of complaint from the late Mrs Ruby in relation to the criminal damage. Mr Cuddigan said:

“You cannot rely on a statement unless the person is available for cross-examination.” Detective Garda Maurice Leahy said that gardaí consented to the accused being remanded on bail instead of custody provided that he lived at Knocknasuff, Blarney, signs three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station, and stays away from an address at Ard Na Greinne, Station Road, Blarney. The case was put back until April 3.

More on this topic

Man rang 999 three times and threatened to shoot gardaí

€20,000 for boy who walked into bollard

Love triangle trial: Letter from Mary Lowry's lawyer outlined 'concerns' over Patrick Quirke's lease on her land

Consultant tells High Court chance of cure is 'extremely low' for 'unfortunate' Ruth Morrissey

More in this Section

Crucial cross-border fisheries bill may not be law before Brexit

Varadkar: UK can change mind on Brexit and be 'welcomed back like prodigal son'

Five held in murder probe after man’s body found in Co Armagh

'It has given Kieran a huge lift' - GoFundMe for Cork All-Ireland winner reaches €275,000


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

Anxiety is a real worry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »