Son remanded over mother’s murder

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother, Elzbieta Piotrowska, aged 57, whose body was found in her home in Ardee, Co Louth, on Tuesday morning.

Tomasz Krzysztof Piotrowski, with an address at Cherrybrook, Ardee, is charged with the murder at Clonmore, Ardee, on January 8.

Elzbieta Piotrowska

Drogheda District Court heard that he was arrested at Drogheda Garda Station and charged with the offence at 9.21pm on Wednesday by Gda Sgt James McCumiskey.

Sgt McCumiskey said that in reply to the charge and after caution the accused said: “No comment.”

He said his application was that the accused be remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday January 17.

Solicitor for the accused, Paddy Goodwin, said the next appearance could be dealt with by video link.

Mr Goodwin also said he had concerns about his client’s mental health and asked that he receive appropriate medical attention. He also asked that legal aid be granted as the accused is not working.

Judge John Cheatle said he would do both and he remanded the accused in custody and the case was adjourned to January 17.