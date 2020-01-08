News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Son of Whiddy Island victim says Irish maritime safety structures 'fundamentally broken'

Son of Whiddy Island victim says Irish maritime safety structures 'fundamentally broken'
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 06:20 PM

The son of one of the 50 people who died in the Whiddy Island disaster has had a meeting with high ranking gardai, claiming Ireland's maritime safety structures are "fundamentally broken".

Michael Kingston, an award-winning international maritime lawyer, met with representatives of An Garda Síochána’s Liaison and Protection Unit to the National Maritime Safety Committee at Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park.

His father, Tim Kingston, was among those killed when the oil tanker Betelgeuse exploded at an offshore jetty in Bantry Bay 41 years ago, on January 8, 1979.

Michael Kingston had sought the meeting with gardai a year after the 40th anniversary event in Bantry, attended by the relatives of those killed, including those related to the 42 French nationals who died in the disaster.

At that commemoration, Mr Kingston - a Special Advisor to the Protection of the Arctic Marine Environment Working Group - said the families wanted “full disclosure” from the government as to what happened on the day of the disaster.

Following the meeting with Gardai, at which he was accompanied by fishermen and relatives of some of those who have lost their lives at sea, Mr Kingston said: "Unfortunately, Ireland’s maritime regulatory safety framework, overseen by the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport, is fundamentally broken.

"It has come to light that Ireland’s Marine Casualty Investigation Board is fundamentally flawed as it lacks independence. Ireland is under investigation by the European Commission as the presence of the Department’s Chief Surveyor and its Secretary General or nominee is on the Board. This is so ‘contrary to clear international rules and European law’ that it defies belief."

Son of Whiddy Island victim says Irish maritime safety structures 'fundamentally broken'

Mr Kingston said he had asked An Garda Síochána to investigate what he called fundamental failings of the State in investigating maritime accidents.

"As MCIB investigations involve the analysis of the regulatory framework and its enforcement, those from the department on the board are effectively investigating themselves," he said.

"It is incredible that [Transport] Minister [Shane] Ross, who is so adamant elsewhere in Government about ‘delineation’ in appointments in public office, is so blind to this obvious fundamental failing."

He said he had been contacted by a number of people who had raised concerns with him, and called for an urgent root and branch review of the Maritime Safety Directorate.

Mr Kingston's comments were put to the department, which said it would respond in due course.

READ MORE

124 enforcement orders, including 107 closures issued in 2019

More on this topic

Two gardai injured and patrol car rammed in attempted robberyTwo gardai injured and patrol car rammed in attempted robbery

Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crashMotorcyclist killed in Limerick crash

Man arrested in suspected heroin probe in GalwayMan arrested in suspected heroin probe in Galway

Firearms and ammunition recovered during searches in DublinFirearms and ammunition recovered during searches in Dublin


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

CSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetterCSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetter

Three arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda carThree arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda car

Health Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisisHealth Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisis

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in DublinGardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin


Lifestyle

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with the eclectic list of nominees reflecting the rude health of music in this country at the moment.Shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2019 announced

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »