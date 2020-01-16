News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Son of Cork county councillor charged with cocaine possession
Cllr Alan Coleman
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 03:33 PM

The son of a county councillor and general election candidate has been charged with possession of cocaine for sale and supply.

Barry Coleman, with an address at Ballinacourtha, Belgooly in Co Cork, has also been charged with possession of cocaine.

The 30-year-old is a son of Independent Cllr Alan Coleman and appeared before Bandon District Court today.

Det Garda Colm O’Mahony confirmed to Judge James McNulty that Mr Coleman faces two charges.

Det Garda O’Mahony said he met the accused at Bandon Courthouse at 10.22am and had charged him as set out.

Mr Coleman made no reply to the charges.

His solicitor, Diarmuid O’Shea, said he was seeking his client’s release on bail and disclosure of relevant statements in the case.

The alleged offences occurred at Cois Bruach, Curra, Riverstick on April 5 last year.

There was no Garda objection to bail and Judge McNulty released Mr Coleman on a bail bond of €1,000, no cash required.

The matter was then adjourned for one month.

